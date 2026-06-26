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European, Canadian and Israeli buyers pick up Swedish crime drama Mafia

Mafia charts the rise of a small-time smuggler to crime boss

Peter Cederling

International buyers have acquired Viaplay Content Distribution’s Swedish-language crime drama Mafia.

The 6×45′ series has been picked up by a range of broadcasters and platforms, including TG4 (Ireland), Bell Media (Canada), Canal+ (Netherlands), RTL Voyo (Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina), BeTV (Belgium, Luxembourg), Filmin (Spain), Hot (Israel) and Blue Entertainment (Switzerland, Lichtenstein).

The series has also secured placement on content service Viaplay Select with partners including Magenta (Germany), Prima+ (Czech Republic), Vodafone (Greece), EITB (Basque Spain), LGU+ (S Korea) and Cindie (Latin America). It recently launched on Viaplay Film & Series in the US, UK, Germany and Poland.

Set in 1990s Sweden and inspired by real events, Mafia charts the rise of Radovan ‘Jakov’ Jakovic from small-time smuggler to feared crime boss, and the police officer determined to stop him.

Starring Peshang Rad (Before We Die) and Katia Winter (The Boys, Sleepy Hollow), Mafia is directed by Mani Maserrat (Young Wallander) and Tomas Jonsgården (Game of Thrones: Aftermath), with writing by Axel Stjärne (Top Dog) and Stefan Thunberg (The Hunters).

The deals expand the show’s footprint across Europe, the Middle East and the Americas, which Viaplay said reflects strong demand for premium Nordic crime drama and character-driven storytelling.

Vanda Rapti, executive VP Viaplay Select and content distribution at Viaplay Group, said: “It reflects the enduring appeal of distinctive, character-driven storytelling rooted in authentic European histories and lived experiences, while still feeling universal and emotionally relatable to audiences globally.”

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Nico Franks 26-06-2026 ©C21Media
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