European, Aussie nets devour Dynamic’s Syfy zombie series Day of the Dead

Broadcasters including Sky in the UK, SBS in Australia, Greece’s OTE and NBCUniversal Networks in France, Spain and Poland have all acquired Syfy’s upcoming zombie show Day of the Dead.

The 10×60’ series, distributed by LA-based Dynamic Television, has also been picked up by UK DVD publisher Dazzler Media.

From Abbot Street Films and Cartel Entertainment, Day of the Dead is based on George A Romero’s classic 1985 zombie film of the same name and tells the story of six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion.

Set to premiere in the US on NBCUniversal-owned cablenet Syfy in October, Day of the Dead is written by showrunners Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas. Horror filmmaker Steven Kostanski directs the first four episodes and exec produces.

“Our tremendous partners have recognised a fantastic show and terrific brand value in Day of the Dead,” said Daniel March, managing partner for Dynamic Television. “The series will definitely galvanise the ravenous appetite of zombie fans worldwide.”

Day of the Dead was also previously acquired by NBCUniversal Networks in Germany, where it will air on the company’s Syfy services.