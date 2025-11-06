Endemol Shine India hires Shivani Shankar as VP and head of unscripted

Endemol Shine India (Bigg Boss) has tapped formats specialist Shivani Shankar as its VP and head of unscripted content.

Shankar has more than 20-years of experience in bringing some of India’s most successful non-fiction and reality shows to the screen.

Her credits include India’s Best Dancer, Dance Deewane, Super Dancer, India’s Got Talent, Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan and Hip Hop India. She has worked with leading Indian players such as Sony Entertainment Television, Viacom18, Zee TV, and NDTV Imagine.

Banijay Entertainment-owned Endemol Shine India said Shankar will bring “creative vision and expertise” to the company in her new role. The outfit’s unscripted portfolio includes Khatron Ke Khiladi, MasterChef, MOM – Mission on Mars, and Trial by Fire or Aarya.

Deepak Dhar, founder and group CEO, Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, said: “Shivani brings with her an exceptional track record in the unscripted space, having led some of the most successful reality formats in the country.

“Her deep understanding of audience sensibilities, coupled with her creative sharpness, makes her the perfect fit for this role. At Endemol Shine India, we continue to push boundaries in content creation, and I’m confident Shivani will play a pivotal role in shaping the next chapter of our unscripted slate.”

Shankar said: “Endemol Shine India has been a powerhouse in shaping the landscape of reality and non-fiction content. I’m thrilled to join the team and look forward to building on its legacy by creating formats and stories that continue to inspire, entertain and connect with audiences across platforms.”