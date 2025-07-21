Endemol Shine Brasil offers more reality TV production and development training

Endemol Shine Brasil, part of Banijay Americas, has launched the second phase of its training and employability initiative for young talent, Banijay Futuro.

In partnership with Instituto Criar, the programme offers hands-on sessions with Endemol Shine Brasil executives, immersing students in the ins and outs of reality show production and development.

Banijay Futuro is part of Endemol Shine Brasil’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, focusing on youth training and employability while supporting Brazil’s audiovisual sector.

The first edition hosted almost 100 participants over the course of the year through studio visits, as well as a reality show workshop for more than 20 students, and continues to develop talent in business strategy, content creation and production planning.

The latest edition of the workshop will be attended by 25 students from the Instituto Criar de TV, Cinema e Novas Mídias, who will gain exclusive access to industry professionals and insights into various formats. The programme offers practical learning, mentoring and career development.

Caroline Dibe, head of ESG at Endemol Shine Brasil, said: “Banijay Futuro bridges the gap between aspirations and professional careers. We’ve already hired two participants and look forward to hiring more talent this season.”

Quezia Dias and Beatriz Bezerra, now part of the production team, join through the programme’s employability pillar. They contribute to shows like The Masked Singer Brasil and MasterChef Brasil, gaining hands-on experience in production roles.