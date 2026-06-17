Dolphin, Kynetic Media set up Graviteur Studios to back digital creator projects

US companies Dolphin Entertainment and Kynetic Media Ventures have launched Graviteur Studios, a creator-led independent film and TV production outfit.

The new venture will target projects in the US$1m to US$10m budget range and is designed to give digital creators ownership stakes in the properties they develop.

The venture is led by Florida-based Dolphin’s chief executive Bill O’Dowd and LA-based Kynetic’s chief executive David Freeman, and is intended to bridge the worlds of digital influence and premium scripted entertainment.

Graviteur’s slate will span thriller, comedy, horror, young-adult (YA), romance, science fiction, sports and anime-inspired storytelling, with a focus on IP that resonates with digital-native audiences.

The studio has announced its first feature film, Crush Party, a YA thriller written by Johnny Saras, in which a group of college students attending an anonymous Valentine’s Day event find themselves drawn into a deadly game. Casting is said to be ongoing, with creator talent in discussions to star.

O’Dowd said: “We’re seeing a fundamental shift in how audiences discover and engage with entertainment. Creators are increasingly shaping culture and commanding audience attention. Graviteur was built to support that evolution by giving creators the production and distribution infrastructure, marketing power and strategic partnership needed to build premium scripted entertainment franchises.”

Freeman added: “We believe the future of independent entertainment will come from talent and communities that already command attention and cultural relevance. Creators are building global audiences long before a traditional studio gets involved. Graviteur was launched to elevate creators as owners and fandoms into scalable entertainment properties.”

The venture draws on Dolphin’s nearly three decades of experience across financing, production, marketing and distribution, combined with Kynetic’s background in creator-driven media businesses.

Graviteur will also have access to the marketing and communications infrastructure of Dolphin’s subsidiary agencies, including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept, providing coordinated publicity, influencer strategy, social amplification and brand partnership services across its slate.