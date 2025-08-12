Disney, Fox to offer bundled ESPN, Fox One streaming services in the US

Rival media giants Disney and Fox have teamed up to bundle their upcoming direct-to-consumer (DTC) services ESPN and Fox One.

The ESPN DTC offering and Fox One service will both individually become available to consumers in the US beginning August 21 for US$29.99 and US$19.99 per month, respectively. The combined bundle will be available for US$39.99 per month from October 2.

The ESPN DTC offering will give fans access to all of ESPN’s linear networks – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes – in addition to ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, SECN+, and ACCNX.

It will cover 47,000 live events each year, on-demand replays, studio shows, original programming, as well as newly expanded NFL content.

Fox One, meanwhile, will bring all of Fox’s news, sports and entertainment branded content together in one streaming platform, marking the company’s first significant step into paid streaming.

“Working with Fox One on this bundle offer allows us to bring ESPN’s world-class sports content to even more fans in a seamless and innovative way,” said Sean Breen, executive VP, Disney Platform Distribution.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering premium experiences across platforms and meeting consumers where they are – anytime, anywhere.”

Tony Billetter, senior VP, strategy and business development, Fox DTC, said: “Announcing ESPN as our first bundle partner is evidence of our desire to deliver the best possible value and viewing experience to our shared customers.

“Viewers will have access to an incredible portfolio of content through this bundle, including NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, College Football and Basketball, Nascar, Indycar, UFC, as well as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and more as we continue to look for opportunities to streamline the user experience, especially for the ultimate sports fan.”