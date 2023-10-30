Digitoonz opens LA office under ex-Disney, Netflix producer Alexandra Rosenberg

India-based animation studio Digitoonz has opened an office in LA and hired former Disney and Netflix producer Alexandra Rosenberg to lead it as VP of production.

In her new role, Rosenberg is responsible for building a slate of animated and live-action projects targeting kids and families. She will also engage in international coproduction partnerships and work with North American partners.

Rosenberg’s appointment comes as part of Digitoonz’s strategy to develop more original content. To help achieve this, the exec is seeking projects for development, including “preschool series with clear play patterns, character-driven comedies for 6-11s, four-quadrant films or specials and adult-skewing series,” the company said.

Rosenberg began her career assisting the VP of creative at Disney Television Animation in LA in 2012 before moving into production at Walt Disney Animation Studios, where she worked on feature films including Zootopia, Moana, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Raya & The Last Dragon.

After working at Illumination Entertainment on projects such as Mario, Minions 2 and Migration, Rosenberg spent two years as a production manager at Netflix Feature Animation, where she worked until February this year.