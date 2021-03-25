DCD Rights seals doc deals

UK-based distributor DCD rights has wrapped up a slate of history and wildlife documentary deals.

Living with Hitler (3×60’) has been picked up by UKTV-owned factual channel Yesterday and RTL-owned German channels Geo Television and n-tv, for German speaking Europe. The show takes a look at real life under the Nazi regime.

Other deals have been reached with YLE Finland, Expressive Media Spain, Beijing Taihe Legend Films China, Radio Television Hong Kong, Czech TV and Channel Hot8 Israel. The series was produced in association with Swedish pay channel Viasat History.

Another World War 2 docuseries, Winston Churchill’s War (4×60’), has been bought by British Columbian channel Knowledge Network, once more by Geo Television and by European network Spektrum, which spans The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

The final crime series is Fatal Shot (4×60’), which tries to piece together what motivates professional assassins. The series was made in collaboration with French distributor Mediawan Rights and German distributor Autentic. Spektrum, Beijing Taihe Film Legends and Radio Television Hong Kong have all bought the series.

Finally, Wildest Places is a 12-part nature series showcasing some of the most diverse natural areas on the planet. The series is also available as three four-episode chapters which visit the Antarctic, Australia and the Pacific Ocean.

Flemish broadcaster VRT, Arabic network Emirates Cable TV/E-Vision Middle East and Eastern European distributor Permissions & Rights Ltd, which covers Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia, have all obtained the series.