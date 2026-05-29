Cuppy creator slams BuzzFeed Studios over Amazon AI animation based on character

The creator of The Good Advice Cupcake character Cuppy has described Amazon’s AI animated series based on the IP as an “assault on artists everywhere” and called for a boycott of such content.

The tech giant announced Cupcake & Friends as one of three AI series coming to Prime Video via its GenAI Creators’ Fund, backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Amazon Web Services.

Cupcake & Friends comes from BuzzFeed Studios, which has drawn the ire of US author and illustrator Loryn Brantz, who issued a statement yesterday condemning the use of her character, developed at BuzzFeed Animation Lab, for an AI animated series.

Brantz posted on social media: “I am horrified and disgusted by BuzzFeed taking my character, The Good Advice Cupcake, and giving it to an AI platform. My time at BuzzFeed was marked by continually being taken advantage of and lied to.

“They repeatedly assured me in good faith that they would never do anything with Cuppy without my input, yet offered me no legal options, insisting I would never need them. The news that this character, who is based on my own personality and whom I created as a microphone to spread love and positivity, has been taken and turned into a soulless AI puppet feels like my intestines being pulled out of my body.

“Somebody leaked the news to me early on that there were talks happening, and I pleaded with the CEO, Jonah Peretti, directly not to do it. Instead, he tried to talk me into signing an NDA. Obviously, I did not. This is an assault on artists everywhere. I encourage you to boycott BuzzFeed and any AI-produced or adjacent animation.”

It comes after Amazon’s announcement sparked fierce criticism from fans and industry professionals, with many arguing the use of AI to make animated series exploits existing creative work while shutting humans out of the creative process.

BuzzFeed responded to Brantz via a statement, telling Cartoon Brew: “We would have loved for Loryn to be involved as one of the people who worked to bring Cuppy to life while employed full time at BuzzFeed. We shared with her that human creativity would remain at the core of this project, with writing, storytelling and animation being developed by humans and AI being used as a creation tool to help facilitate that.

“We explained that this was similar to Walt Disney embracing Xerox technology to make ‘inbetweening’ easier – and that our partners at Amazon MGM Studios share our ethos, with a commitment to ensuring human creativity remains at the centre of everything they make.

“However, she made it clear that she was categorically opposed to the use of AI in all its forms, and we respected that she did not want to be involved as a result.

“That is absolutely her right. But her personal opposition to AI cannot determine how BuzzFeed develops IP that it owns, or deny the many other talented creators involved in this project the opportunity to do their work.”

Brantz has since responded, saying: “I find BuzzFeed’s statement very misleading and with little context. The conversation where I was ‘explained’ to on Walt Disney by someone who has never even worked in animation was, to be frank, offensive.

“The Xerox machines in question just transferred the animated lines, so they didn’t need to draw everything twice. Inbetweeners are human artists. Outsourced animation is still done by human artists. Production assistants have great value and often learn from that time to become master storytellers or producers with keen eyes for talent.

“Every part of the production process involves human thought and hands. Tech companies are trying to automate and monetise every aspect of our existence. Where do you draw the line? Pun not intended, but appreciated.”

The three series will be made using Amazon’s AI production platform Project Nara. Another of the projects, Punky Duck, from Jorge R Gutierrez (The Book of Life), has also drawn significant backlash online.

In a statement issued to the LA Times, Gutierrez said he was “cautiously optimistic” about his collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios: “Artists driving tech, and not the other way around, is my goal. It’s a big experiment for me, and like all experiments, it might not work, and I will be as cautious and ethical as possible with AI.”