China’s Youku picks up Outfit7’s Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super

Chinese streamer Youku has picked up animated series Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super.

Created by Outfit7, the Slovenian owner of the Talking Tom & Friends property, the series follows the titular character and his friends as they discover a mysterious device that grants them incredible powers, turning them ‘suddenly super.’

As they take on heroic challenges, they must learn what it truly means to be a hero and to save the day. The series will premiere across all Youku’s platforms in China later this year.

Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super is produced with Canada’s Epic Story Media and DNEG Group’s ReDefine Originals in the UK.

The deal with Youku follows one with UK pubcaster the BBC earlier this year, which acquired the show for its preschool brand CBeebies.

Nuša Gantar, senior director of content production at Outfit7, said: “With Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super, we’re blending action, heart and humour in a way that feels fresh and genuinely inspiring. Teaming up with Youku allows us to share this exciting new chapter with a whole new audience. It’s a big step forward for Talking Tom & Friends.”