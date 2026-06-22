Channel 4’s A Woman of Substance to return for second season

Channel 4 has commissioned a second season of period drama A Woman of Substance after the show became its most-watched drama on streaming since It’s a Sin five years ago.

Produced by Banijay UK-owned The Forge Entertainment (National Treasure), the rags-to-riches drama is based on the bestselling novels written by Barbara Taylor Bradford.

Starring Brenda Blethyn (Vera) and Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap), the first season averaged an audience of three million per episode on Channel 4’s streamer. It is distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.

Katherine Jakeways (The Buccaneers) will return to write season two (8×60′), alongside Roanne Bardsley (The Buccaneers), with the action shifting from the 1910s to the 1920s. Filming will start on the new episodes in Yorkshire later this year.

The executive producers are Beth Willis, Joe Innes, Katherine Jakeways and Roanne Bardsley alongside The Barbara Taylor Bradford Trust, with Richard Senior as director.