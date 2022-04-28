Please wait...
Channel 4 gets Married to a Psychopath from Big Little Fish

Malcolm Webster murdered Claire Morris in 1994

UK commercial pubcaster Channel 4 has acquired a new docuseries that revisits a police investigation into the crimes of British murderer Malcolm Webster.

Led by former Detective Inspector Charles Henry, who ran the operation, Married to a Psychopath documents a manhunt that spanned several continents.

The 2×60’ doc profiles Webster, outwardly an impeccably mannered charmer who showered women with compliments and gifts to mask his true identity as a pathological liar, thief and heartless killer.

Claire Morris married Webster in 1993 and eight months later was killed in a staged car crash. At the time, police filed it as an accident and widower Webster received more than £200,000 in life insurance. Five years later and once again for financial gain, Webster tried, but failed, to murder his second wife, Felicity Drumm, in the same way he had killed Claire.

The films feature key contributions from detectives connected to the case, as well as criminologist David Wilson and forensic criminologist Jane Monckton Smith.

The two-parter is produced by Emma Love and series produced and directed by Mark Beech. The commissioning editors for Channel 4 are Sacha Mirzeoff and Rita Daniels. International distribution is being handled by Abacus Media Rights.

Clive Whittingham 28-04-2022 ©C21Media
