Channel 4 continues to beef up YouTube offering with three new pilots

UK public broadcaster Channel 4 has ordered three pilots for its YouTube outlet Channel 4.0, which will launch as 20-minute single episodes.

From publisher and production house GRM Daily comes Who Did Me Dirty?, in which YouTubers Harry Pinero and Specs Gonzalez are grilled by a line-up of contributors all claiming to have done one of them wrong in the past. The pair must work out which two are telling the truth and who is bluffing. Craig Capone and Koby ‘Posty’ Hagan exec produce.

Gen Wars, from creator and presenter Eman Sv2’s production company V2L8, is a generational quiz that pits two teams in a battle of cultural knowledge.

Each team is made up of a Gen Zer, a millennial and a Gen Xer, including Specs Gonzalez and Tyrique Hyde as team captains, who must win if they don’t want their opponent to post anything on their social media.

Gen Wars is exec produced by Eman Sv2 and Sanmi Balogun, producer William Brophy and director Chris Goodson.

The final pilot, Fam or Fan?, is produced by Renaissance Studios and sees internet personality and former footballer Stevo the Madman’s daughter go head-to-head with one of his biggest fans to determine who knows him best. Justin Chinyere exec produces with series producer Tamara Barton-Campbell.

All episodes will drop on Channel 4.0 this month and will be available to watch on YouTube, with cutdowns also on TikTok and Instagram.