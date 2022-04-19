Channel 4 cleans up Britain’s Greatest Treasures with Whitworth Media on More4

Channel 4 has commissioned a series about cleaning some of the country’s national treasures for More4, to be produced by Whitworth Media.

Cleaning Britain’s Greatest Treasures (2×60′) follows the work of some of the country’s most passionate and dedicated conservation cleaners who are responsible for looking after historical artefacts.

At locations ranging from stately homes and museums to historic churches and industrial revolution factories, the series shows the special tools, techniques and tricks of the trade they use to clean and preserve all sorts of items.

Each episode follows the cleaners at three different locations around the UK. Stories include: the mystery behind a Constable masterpiece that may be solved by cleaning it; the extremely delicate cleaning of Queen Victoria’s silk-laden 1868 Railway Carriage; and how to clean a pile of antique sand.

The show is due to premiere on More4 later this year. It was commissioned for More4 by daytime and features commissioning editor Deborah Dunnett and head of specialist factual Shaminder Nahal.

It is executive produced by Hugh Whitworth for Whitworth Media, which has bases in Cumbria and London. Whitworth Media’s recent productions include Inside the Spitfire Factory, Britain’s Giant Pet Food Factory and Inside Cadbury: Chocolate’s Secrets Unwrapped for Channel 4.