C5, Paramount+ prep conspiracy doc to mark 60th anniversary of JFK assassination

Paramount Global-owned Channel 5 in the UK and streamer Paramount+ are gearing up to launch a documentary next month that questions the findings of numerous official investigations into the assassination of President John F Kennedy in 1963.

JFK Assassination: Inside the Trauma Room comes from See It Now Studios and will premiere on commercial public service broadcaster Channel 5 in late November, while Paramount+ will launch the feature doc outside of the UK under the title JFK: What the Doctors Saw.

Directed by Barbara Shearer (Loving Elvis), the film reveals “startling medical observations,” said Paramount, about JFK’s wounds when seven doctors who were in the Parkland Hospital ER reunite to discuss a day none of them can forget.

In never-before-seen footage from this reunion, the doctors share in vivid detail their memories of what they did and saw in Trauma Room 1, 60 years after the events took place.

Several of the doctors there that day remain certain that what they saw looked like an entry wound – a bullet hole in JFK’s throat – an observation that contradicts what Americans have been told by numerous official investigations.

This revelation would indicate that someone shot the president from the front, challenging the decades-old government narrative that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

JFK Assassination: Inside the Trauma Room also examines the inconsistencies and gaps that plagued the official autopsy, raising even more questions about how many bullets hit the president, leaving viewers with the question: was there more than one shooter?

The doc is executive produced by Shearer, Jacque Lueth and Bill Garnet.

Commissioning editor for factual Guy Davies greenlit the film for Channel 5. The exec producers for Lucky Elephant Media are Adam Somer, Cheryl Leib, Joseph Leib and Joseph Marvel. For See It Now Studios, Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong executive produce, while Aysu Saliba and Cara Tortora are supervising producers.