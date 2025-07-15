Brazilian YouTube channel scores with deal to stream 2026 FIFA World Cup

CazéTV, the Brazilian YouTube channel operated by agency LiveMode and influencer Casemiro Miguel, is to broadcast the 2026 FIFA World Cup competition in its entirety.

It will stream all 104 games for free in Brazil, alongside a variety of original content including daily shows and behind-the-scenes access.

Miguel himself will host coverage of the competition, which is being staged in the US, Canada and Mexico during June and July of next year. He will be joined by ex-players, content creators, pundits and commentators.

Since launching in 2022, CazéTV has transformed the sports broadcasting scene in Brazil, having streamed selected games from that year’s World Cup, held in Qatar. This year the YouTube channel presented coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup after striking a deal with rights holder DAZN.

Last month, CazéTV was integrated into the Disney+ offering in Brazil. The deal means that Disney+ subscribers in the country can now access CazéTV’s content at no additional cost, including live sports broadcasts.