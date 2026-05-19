Boom appoints BBC Studios’ Siân O’Callaghan as MD as Nia Thomas steps down

ITV Studios-owned Welsh production label Boom has hired BBC Studios executive Siân O’Callaghan as MD and appointed Louise Allen and Rachel Evans as creative directors, following Nia Thomas’s decision to step down.

At BBC Studios, O’Callaghan was director of production for drama, comedy and fiction, responsible for series including EastEnders, Silent Witness, Father Brown and Casualty. Prior to BBC Studios, she was head of change at BBC Wales, leading its move to a new broadcast HQ in Cardiff.

O’Callaghan began her BBC career as a broadcast journalist in 1998 and has since held a range of senior editorial and production roles, producing live coverage of national news events for the pubcaster.

Across roles in Cardiff and London, O’Callaghan has worked as special advisor, chief creative officer and senior producer for BBC specialist factual, factual and current affairs, working on titles such as The One Show, Crimewatch and Welsh-language programming.

O’Callaghan takes over from Thomas, who stepped down as Boom’s MD at the end of March after 26 years with the company, including 14 as MD, to take a career break.

The creative director positions are newly created. Allen is a Bafta-winning executive producer who has worked across reality entertainment brands including The Only Way is Essex, Love Island, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Gogglebox. She has also developed and executive produced unscripted hits including Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, Battle Camp and Squid Game: The Challenge.

In her new role, Allen will lead Boom’s creative strategy, focusing on expanding its original unscripted programming for streamers and UK broadcasters.

Allen is joined by Evans, who has been promoted from director of programmes and interim MD at Boom. Evans joined Boom in 2020 and her executive producer credits include Men Up for the BBC, Creisis (Crisis) and 35 Diwrnod (35 Days) for S4C. Her unscripted credits include Y Llais (The Voice), The Royal Welsh Show Live OB (both S4C) and Hot Cakes for BBC Wales/BBC iPlayer.

Evans will lead Boom’s creative strategy, focusing on Welsh-language and scripted programming. She will oversee Boom’s S4C slate, spanning factual, entertainment, kids, digital and drama, while partnering with Allen to expand the label’s broader reach.

Tim Carter, MD of UK unscripted at ITV Studios, said: “Siân’s strategic expertise in managing some of the UK’s most iconic drama series, combined with Louise’s track record in delivering global hits and Rachel’s deep understanding of Welsh-language multi-genre and scripted content, is a game-changing combination and positions Boom perfectly to continue expanding its slate.

“While we welcome Siân and Louise, I would like to thank Nia Thomas for her incredible contribution to Boom. She has been an integral part of the company’s success and I wish her all the very best with her future endeavours.”