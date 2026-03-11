Bigg Boss Bangla returns after 10-year absence as India’s Star Jalsha greenlights new series

JioStar’s Bengali channel Star Jalsha has ordered a re-boot of popular reality format Bigg Boss Bangla, to be presented by former Indian national cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly.

To be produced by Banijay label EndemolShine India, it will mark the show’s return in Bengali-language form after a decade-long hiatus.

Originally airing from 2013 to 2016 and hosted by Mithun Chakraborty Jeet, Big Boss Bangla follows the Big Brother format, with contestants living together in a purpose-built house, tackling tasks and trying to evade eviction.

The new iteration was unveiled by Ganguly at a gala cricket match in Kolkata. It sees the extension of the Banijay Entertainment franchise into seven Indian languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam and Hindi.

Deepak Dhar, founder & group CEO, Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, said: “Bigg Boss has grown into one of the most powerful and enduring entertainment formats in the country – bringing it back to Bengal allows us to celebrate the state’s vibrant culture.

“With Star Jalsha as our partner, and Sourav Ganguly leading the show, we are confident Bigg Boss Bangla will resonate deeply with viewers and deliver the scale, energy, and engagement the franchise is celebrated for.”