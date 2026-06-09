Big Media makes Unthinkable sale to DMAX in Spain

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery has licensed factual series Unthinkable from LA-based unscripted producer and distributor Big Media to air on its DMAX channel in Spain.

Unthinkable (10×60’) is Big Media’s history-focused investigative series that explores extraordinary and often devastating events, including assassination attempts, mass shootings and global tragedies. The series is a coproduction with RTL Deutschland’s free-to-air channel NTV.