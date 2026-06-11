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Ben Woods to monitor digital trends at Enders Analysis

Ben Woods

NEWS BRIEF: London-based research outfit Enders Analysis has named Ben Woods as head of creator economy, leading its coverage of the digital-first space and monitoring all aspects of non-traditional legacy media.

Other key areas of interest for Woods are vertical TV and microdramas, branded entertainment, monetisation models and how both broadcasters and streamers are developing creator strategies. Woods starts his new position later this month and joins from MIDiA Research, where he served as creator economy analyst.

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C21 reporter 11-06-2026 ©C21Media
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