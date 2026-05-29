BBC’s Balamory reboot gets two more seasons

NEWS BRIEF: UK public broadcaster BBC Children’s and Education has commissioned third and fourth seasons of rebooted preschool kids’ series Balamory.

Produced by All3Media’s Lion Television Scotland, the show is based on the classic live-action show that originally aired on CBeebies between 2002 and 2005. It focuses on a fictional small island community off the west coast of Scotland. S1 of the revived series debuted on CBeebies and iPlayer last month, with S2 scheduled for later this year.