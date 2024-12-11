BBC Four acquires Black Camel Pictures’ Gaelic-English murder mystery The Island from All3Media International

BBC Four in the UK has acquired the first ever high-end Gaelic drama, commissioned by fellow BBC network BBC Alba, in a deal with distributor All3Media International.

Four-part murder mystery An t-Eilean (The Island) combines Gaelic dialogue with English and will air in early 2025.

From Black Camel Pictures, producers of detective drama Annika, and set in the Western Isles of Scotland, An t-Eilean is described as a tense, twisting story of lies, loss and long-buried secrets.

Sorcha Groundsell (His Dark Materials) leads the cast as a young family liaison officer assigned to investigate a brutal murder at a remote castle.

It also stars Sagar Radia (Industry), Iain Macrae (Bannan), Sinéad MacInnes (Outlander), Meredith Brook (Bannan), Sam James Smith (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s Faustus: That Damned Woman), Elspeth Turner (Riptide) and newcomer Andrew Macinnes.

Other cast members include Daibhidh Walker, Sharyn Ferguson, Carina MacLeod, Tormod Macleòid, MJ Deans, Iain ‘Spanish’ Mackay and Julia Taudevin.

It is the latest drama from Black Camel Pictures to be distributed globally by All3Media International following the exclusive first-look deal signed between the two companies in 2023.

An t-Eilean was selected as a hot property for Content London last week and was one of 10 finalists selected for the C21 International Drama Series Pitch in 2022.

The 4×50′ drama is financed through a multi-partner funding structure supported by MG Alba, Screen Scotland, Black Camel Pictures and All3Media International.

Written by Nicholas Osborne and Patsi Mackenzie and directed by Tom Sullivan (Arracht), the series is executive produced by Arabella Page Croft and Nicole Fitzpatrick and series produced by Kieran Parker and Bjorn Hanson from Black Camel Pictures. Music is by composer Biggi Hilmars and the commissioning editor for BBC Alba is Bill MacLeod.