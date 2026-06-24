BBC and BritBox to pay special Christmas visit to The Other Bennet Sister

BBC period drama The Other Bennet Sister will return for a three-part Christmas special on BBC One, streamer iPlayer and BritBox North America.

Produced by Bad Wolf (Industry), the 3×30′ series will be filmed primarily in Wales this summer and once again stars Ella Bruccoleri (Wicker) as Mary Bennet, the often-overlooked middle sister from Jane Austen’s classic novel Pride & Prejudice.

The first season of The Other Bennet Sister, an adaptation of the book of the same name by Janice Hadlow, premiered in March on BBC One. It was the BBC’s biggest drama launch since May 2025, with 7.3 million views in its first 28 days of being available.

Sony Pictures Television is handling international distribution, while BritBox North America has US streaming rights.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: “It’s been incredibly exciting to see Mary Bennet cause such a sensation in 2026, and we could not be happier to announce this new three-part Christmas gift to her millions of fans.”

In other BBC news, the pubcaster has confirmed that competition gameshow Gladiators will return for a fourth season in 2027.

The 11×60′ order is accompanied by a 1×60′ Gladiators Celebrity Special, both produced by Hungry Bear and MGM Alternative UK, a division of Amazon MGM Studios.