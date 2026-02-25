Banijay unveils fitness, cycling formats at the London TV Screenings

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: As ‘sportainment’ becomes more popular worldwide, Banijay Entertainment has added two unscripted Dutch formats to its distribution slate: fitness competition Last One Standing and cycling adventure The Bicycle Race.

Both titles were unveiled to buyers today at Banijay’s showcase at the London TV Screenings.

Last One Standing was co-developed by RTL Creative Unit and SimpelZodiak (Football Island), part of Banijay Benelux, for RTL’s Dutch streaming service Videoland. The format was also supported by Banijay’s unscripted development investment initiative, the Genre Accelerator Fund.

Set against a desert backdrop, Last One Standing follows a group of celebs living together 24/7 in a basic camp, who take on elite-level trials engineered by top athletes and AI tools. Without votes or eliminations, the winner is simply the one still standing at the end.

The Bicycle Race, meanwhile, has been created by EndemolShine Nederland (part of Banijay Benelux) and Talpa Studios for Dutch broadcaster SBS6, which has aired an eight-part run.

Inspired by the global ‘bike-packing’ trend and the popularity of cycling in the Netherlands, The Bicycle Race follows six celebs as they team up with a partner, friend or family member to compete in a trip across India that is completed by bike.

The six teams must navigate unfamiliar terrain, trying to earn money in high-stakes challenges, and rely on the generosity and insight of local communities. After a 12-day journey, only one couple will be crowned the winners.

The Bicycle Race builds on EndemolShine Nederland’s ongoing relationship with SBS6, following the digital-first format Let’s Play Ball, also coproduced with Talpa Studios, and Signal.Stream.

“As we continue our drive in the sportainment space, Last One Standing arrives at the right moment,” said James Townley, chief content officer, development, at Banijay. “Audiences everywhere are embracing fitness, prioritising mental resilience, and investing in personal growth, and this format channels that movement into high-stakes, elite-level entertainment.”

Regarding The Bicycle Race, he added: “This uplifting, visually striking and character driven adventure reality format combines jeopardy, scale, emotion, culture and strategy in a distinctive way. We expect this vibrant format will resonate across multiple markets.”