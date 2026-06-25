Banijay Rights cooks up social media representation pact with chef Mike Reid

Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of media and entertainment giant Banijay Entertainment, has struck a digital representation deal with chef, TV presenter and author Mike Reid.

Known widely as ‘The Laughing Chef,’ Reid has hosted and judged on shows including Five Star Chef for Netflix, Good Chef Bad Chef for Network Ten in Australia and Taste Test Restaurant for 5 in the UK, as well as appearing on MasterChef in the UK.

The agreement will see Banijay Rights manage, leverage and monetise the chef’s content across Facebook, TikTok and Instagram. It will also cover new original content for his YouTube channel.

Shaun Keeble, VP digital at Banijay Rights, said: ”Mike Reid is an outstanding cooking talent who has built a fantastic and engaged following – we see real potential to grow his global social media presence strategically. He’s a great addition to our talent portfolio and we can’t wait to get cooking together.”

Banijay Rights already represents culinary personalities Mary Berry and Jeremy Pang, as well as US TV producer and creator Phil Rosenthal, who recently named Banijay Rights as a partner to expand his brand across YouTube.

Banijay Rights manages over 300 YouTube and social media channels for personalities including Sarah Millican, Joe Lycett, and Jimmy Carr.