Badaboom time for microdramas as new app gears up to launch in Germany

SERIENCAMP: A new microdrama app backed by AI outfit Deep Sauce Labs will soon launch in Germany, making it the latest platform for the fast-evolving new format to emerge out of Western Europe.

Badaboom is aiming to become the German home for shortform drama series and is looking to offer mobile-first projects in genres including romance, thriller, crime, mystery, period and family drama.

Deep Sauce Labs claims to be Germany’s first AI-powered microdrama studio and said it will use the tech to reduce production cycles and costs. A launch date for the app has not yet been announced.

Promising “authentic German stories” with episodes one to five minutes in length, Deep Sauce is working with Leipzig-based Red Pony Pictures, part of Germany’s Saxonia Media, on ‘hybrid’ microdramas that mix live-action with AI.

Red Pony launched less than a year ago as part of Saxonia Media’s push into the microdrama space. It is led by Gregor Sauter, head of emerging content at Saxonia Media, a joint venture between Bavaria Film (51%) and MDR Media (49%), and microdrama exec Beliban zu Stolberg, who oversees tech strategy and content operations.

Red Pony Pictures has produced a trio of shows so far this year: Between the Beats, for Radio Bremen and ARD’s SR, as well as Ghostwriter, which Red Pony recently released on TikTok, and the format Zimmermädchen.

Zu Stolberg told C21 here in Cologne she is keen to see more European microdrama apps emerge to offer local producers a route to market, while local broadcasters are also stepping up their efforts to reach audiences on mobile.

“There’s not yet a distribution ecosystem [in Europe]. Some apps are starting out and we’re partnering with Badaboom, one of the first microdrama apps in Germany. We’re also slowly seeing German broadcasters move in,” said zu Stolberg.

Network Movie, the ZDF Studios-owned production company, revealed here at Seriencamp this week that it has set up a new unit in Hamburg to develop microdramas as it seeks to bring public-service values to the hottest scripted format of the moment.

Elsewhere in Europe, Telenet Group-owned Belgian streamer Play Media has launched Play Shorts, offering microdramas to an audience that has so far been watching on apps based in Asia, the US and Eastern Europe.

Belgian production company Dedsit announced this week it is currently producing 20 microdramas for Play Shorts, making it one of the largest commissioned microdrama slates currently in production in Europe.

Meanwhile, zu Stolberg said the recent success Issa Rae, creator of HBO’s Insecure, has seen with her thriller Screen Time (30×1′) on TikTok shows there is audience demand for high-quality microdramas that don’t lean into stereotypical and potentially harmful tropes.

Zu Stolberg said: “Screen Time does the microdrama perfectly, with all the beats and constant hooks. The stakes are high; the relationships are conflict ridden but Rae still finds a way to subvert it with socially relevant themes. It’s definitely a turning point in the genre.”