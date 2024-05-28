Bad Wolf’s Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther talk Dope Girls, transatlantic copro rethink

Today, we hear from Bad Wolf co-founder and co-CEO Jane Tranter and executive producer Kate Crowther about new BBC drama Dope Girls and why the UK- and US-based Sony-owned prodco is rethinking its transatlantic coproduction strategy.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

Dope Girls is a new period drama for the BBC set in hedonistic post-World War One London, where soldiers returning from fighting find the streets and nightclubs of Soho ruled by female gangs.

The series, penned by first-time TV writers Polly Stenham and Alex Warren, comes from Bad Wolf – the Sony Pictures Television-owned prodco behind shows including His Dark Materials, The Night Of, A Discovery of Witches Industry and Doctor Who.

Company co-founder and co-CEO Jane Tranter and executive producer Kate Crowther were at the LA Screenings last week, where Sony was presenting Dope Girls to buyers for the first time. They spoke there with Jordan Pinto about its development, and why UK- and US-based Bad Wolf is having to rethink its transatlantic coproduction strategy in line with changing industry dynamics.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.