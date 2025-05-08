Please wait...
BabyTV to debut original animated musical series by unwrapping The Lollipops

The Lollipops characters originally appeared in BabyTV’s Ahoy Pirates

Disney-owned preschool channel BabyTV is launching an original 2D animated musical series called The Lollipops.

Premiering in July, The Lollipops (30×2.5’) follows three toddler friends who form a girl band and turn everyday ups and downs into fun, upbeat songs. Each episode features an original song, with music written and composed by Meital De Razon and Asi Tal.

The three characters originally featured in BabyTV’s series Ahoy Pirates, which the channel plans to rework into Ahoy Lollipops in order to create a stronger connection between the two shows and enhance engagement.

The Lollipops is produced by BabyTV and animated by Studio Bozzetto in Italy. It joins other musical series in BabyTV’s line-up including Billy Bam Bam’s DIY Club, Family Songs Series, Charlie’s World and Mowgli, Welcome to the Jungle!. BabyTV plans to launch three more musical series in the coming months.

Co-founder and creative director Ron Isaak said: “The Lollipops marks the start of a new musical era for BabyTV. We’re continuing to focus on content that connects with young children in joyful, meaningful ways.”

BabyTV now offers over 100 shows in multiple languages, with more than 20 new seasons launched annually.

Karolina Kaminska 08-05-2025 ©C21Media
