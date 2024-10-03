Aussie distributor Fred Media/Radar take 400 hours of new content to Mipcom

Australiam distributor Fred Media/Radar will unveil its newly integrated company and slate at Mipcom with 400 hours of new content.

The diverse slate covers new children’s titles and the traditional lifestyle, travel, animal and human-interest categories.

As previously announced, Seven Network is also a new partner for 2024, with Fred Media/Radar having recently acquired 12 new titles and 150+ hours for launch on the slate at Mipcom.

On the renovation front, the slate includes Colin & Justin: Sub Zero Reno (6×60’), a new co-pro series from Fred Media/Radar parent WTFN and Far Point Films which follows a design duo as they transform a derelict house into a tourist retreat in the middle of a Canadian winter.

Additionally, Budget Battlers (4×60), from North Light Productions for the Nine Network, is a makeover show that rallies communities to renovate the homes of neighbours in need – all within a week and on a tight budget.

Actor Guy Pearce leads Advancing Australia (12×30’), produced by existing producer partner Bengar Films for Network Ten, exploring the stories and people behind some of Australia’s most useful recent innovations.

Three new children’s series will also feature. Tales of Aluna (26×12’) an animated series for Seven Network from new producer partner Three’s A Company. Additionally, two new live action shows from Nine Network: Actually Really Very Difficult Show (200×30’: two seasons) and Earth Science Investigators (50×30’) follows the antics of two amateur detectives from an alien planet who have come to Earth to investigate the human race.

In animal tales, Shark Town (1×60’), from Rockpool Media, is a South African set story about the dwindling population of great white sharks.

In feature documentaries Fred/Radar are representing a co-pro documentary from WildBear Entertainment and Bursty Company with RUNN which tells the story of Aussie ‘bloke’ Nedd Brockmann who ventures on an unprecedented mission of running solo across the continent of Australia.

The Big Break (1×60’), produced by Broken Yellow for Nine Network, features the infamous Aussie breakdancer ‘Raygun’ and her Australian breakdancing team cohorts as they pursue the Olympic dream.

In travel, Big Little Footprints (10×30’), produced by Edge & Elegance Entertainment, is a travel show featuring Amber Wyatt and stuntman husband Karl as they embark on global adventures with their kids.

In Australian lifestyle there are two titles from new partner AFN Fishing and Outdoors; Charter Boat Wars (12×30’: two seasons) and established title The Fishing Show (64×60’: five seasons).

Returning unscripted series on the new slate include Space Invaders season five (8×60’), Paramedics season six (10×60’) and Bondi Vet 14 (8×60’) – all produced by WTFN.