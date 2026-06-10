Atresmedia brings Fremantle’s version of Japanese format Freeze to laSexta

Spanish broadcast group Atresmedia will premiere its adaptation of Japanese gameshow format Freeze, made by Fremantle, on laSexta this summer under the name Congelados.

The original was developed by Japanese companies Fany Studio and Yoshimoto Kogyo for Prime Video and won the Best Comedy Format Award at Mipcom 2024. The same year, Fremantle acquired the global rights for its production.

Since then, the company has already made an adaptation in Portugal, titled Congela, which has run for five seasons on broadcaster TVI.

The format proposes a simple mechanic: contestants must remain completely immobile while being subjected to all kinds of stimuli, traps and unexpected situations designed to provoke a reaction.

The Spanish version, presented by Àngel Llàcer, will pit three teams of celebrities against each other in each episode, competing in various challenges. The participants who move, laugh, or react the most will be eliminated, while those who manage to maintain their composure will advance to the final.

Among the first confirmed names are Silvia Abril, Lorena Castell, Eva González, Fernando Romay, Mario Vaquerizo and Ana Fernández.

The group also launched the first promotion for the show this week, under the slogan ‘This summer, if you move you lose,’ although it has not yet revealed a premiere date.