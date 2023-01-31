Any Moment Media Group links with WaterBear Network for FAST expansion

Recently formed Any Moment Media Group (AMMG) has signed a representation agreement with environment-focused streaming service WaterBear Network.

AMMG will provide support for WaterBear’s channel distribution efforts in the US and facilitate coproductions with channels and brands.

AMMG has also secured free, ad-supported, streaming TV (FAST) distribution deals in the UK and the Netherlands for its ad-supported streaming channel Spark TV, which features influencer-produced content and live sports.

In the UK the channel will be available on Samsung TV Plus and LG Channels and on Samsung TV Plus in the Netherlands.

AMMG has been set up by former Insight TV exec Arun Maljaars following the acquisition of Dutch TV and FAST channel producer and distributor Dutchess Media, where he was previously MD of content and channels. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Dutchess Media exec Linn Adolfsson has joined AMMG as chief creative officer and the AMMG team also includes: chief financial officer Matthew Carr; VP of advertising and brand partnerships Mirko Oosthoek; director of brand partnerships Aaron Ann; technical manager and head of scheduling Victor Thompson; and VP of Americas, Rachel Yepes.

Maljaars set up Dutchess Media alongside Jefta Lentz after a short stint at blockchain platform MContent, which he joined from Insight TV, where he was VP of content and channels.

AMMG is headquartered in the Netherlands and is set to open additional offices in South Africa and the US, according to the company. The company was established to create, launch and manage FAST and thematic channels, coproductions and brand partnerships.

“With Any Moment Media Group we wanted to expand upon Dutchess Media’s vision of providing channel creation and distribution services and include our vast collective experience in production, brand partnerships and play-out,” said AMMG CEO Maljaars.

“Our strategic partnership with WaterBear for North America, new launch territories for Spark TV and kicking-off coproduction projects exemplify just a few of our capabilities on a global scale. Look for much more from AMMG in 2023.”