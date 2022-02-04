Arun Maljaars joins blockchain financing outfit MContent as chief content officer

Insight TV’s VP of content and channels Arun Maljaars has moved to a blockchain platform set up to help indie producers get their shows financed using cryptocurrencies.

Maljaars has joined MContent as chief content officer, shortly after Netherlands-based millennial-focused network Insight TV partnered MContent on a documentary series exploring the rise and future of cryptocurrencies.

MContent claims to be the world’s first blockchain and NFT (non-fungible tokens)-backed film crowdfunding platform. It recently raised almost US$5m from investors in the UAE, led by business conglomerate Gargash Group, as part of a US$10m seed funding round.

Since launching in July last year the platform says it has funded 11 film projects from locations such as South America, Africa and South-East Asia, including a documentary film on El Savador’s bitcoin revolution, which will air on Insight TV this month.

The documentary led to the aforementioned Insight TV documentary series The Blockchain Life (7×25′), produced by Villain Studios in the Netherlands.

Other forthcoming titles MContent is developing include the documentaries The Ripple vs SEC Saga and The Unexpected Rise of Binance, plus animated series Alex Got Rekt.

MContent said it is also making a Friends-like sitcom, titled Wein Lambo, which is being shot and produced in Dubai.

Umair Masoom, founder of MContent, said: “The independent filmmakers and content creators across the globe have always struggled to raise funding through a structured platform and MContent has successfully championed a scalable solution to fill this gap.

“The real power of the blockchain technology, tokenisation and NFTs lies in use cases that are asset-backed in structure, which solve real-world financial problems rather than speculation-based offering of non-utility crypto assets or non-fungible tokens in the name of defi and digital art. On behalf of the team, I am grateful to our investors and partners who have believed in the eco-system that will revolutionise the global content landscape in the years to come.”