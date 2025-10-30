Animation execs launch The Cartoon Coalition integrating AI into production process

A group of animation execs have launched The Cartoon Coalition, a privately-funded company in LA dedicated to animated movies and series, as well as theme park rides.

Producer Larry Kasanoff (Mortal Kombat), whose Threshold Animation Studio has made movies, TV shows and theme park rides based on brands including Spiderman, Avengers, Justice League and Star Wars, is CEO.

Kiran Joshi, CEO and founder of Nepalese animation company Incessant Rain, and a former Disney supervisor with credits including Beauty & the Beast, The Lion King and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, is chief animation officer and, via his company, will oversee all the productions.

Animation writer Sean Catherine Derek is chief creative officer. Her credits include Warner’s Batman, Marvel’s Spiderman, Disney’s Pacman, Netflix’s Kong King of the Apes and Tarzan & Jane, plus multiple Mortal Kombat productions.

Joel Sloss, who has more than 30 years’ experience in enterprise and media infrastructure at Microsoft Corp and Walt Disney Studios, is chief technology officer, charged with integrating AI and other forms of emerging technologies into animation processes.

Music and film producer Jimmy Ienner (Dirty Dancing, Pink Floyd’s The Wall), is vice chair. Michael Lloyd, who had worked on over 225 motion pictures, TV movies, TV specials and series, including as music supervisor/music producer for Dirty Dancing, is chief musical officer.

Priyanjali Bagaria, associate producer of movies at Threshold Animation Studio, will coordinate The Cartoon Coalition’s operations in India, Asia and the Middle East.

The Cartoon Coalition’s first three projects are feature films World’s Top Monster, Level Up and Krazed for Karaoke, which are in the script stage and will be taken to the American Film Market next month.