Angel Eye duo join Emmy winner Duncan Thomsen to set up video studio focused on AI

Ollie Durrant and Richard Osborne at the UK’s Angel Eye Media are teaming up with AI visual artist and Emmy-winning editor Duncan Thomsen to launch an AI-focused studio.

AiStudiosUK aims to combine the speed and innovation of artificial intelligence with the craft and oversight of experienced media creatives to deliver content for broadcasters, online platforms, brands and agencies.

Producing content across scripted, factual, commercial and social media, the company has already delivered AI sequences for productions for Amazon’s Prime Video and UK broadcasters ITV and Channel 4.

It has also worked on branded content for clients including Coca-Cola and food company Gousto, whose campaign was shown on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

AiStudiosUK will work with freelance creatives from traditional media backgrounds ready to take advantage of the new technology.

Durrant said: “AI can deliver astonishing results at speed but what sets AiStudiosUK apart is our proven track record in delivering premium, story-led content. We combine human storytelling expertise with cutting-edge AI technology, all curated by experienced professionals with deep roots in broadcast and branded content.”

Osborne added: “With AiStudiosUK, we’re offering a new model for television producers, brands and agencies to work smartly and efficiently with experts in quality human-led storytelling, supercharged by evolving AI tech, in a way which delivers reliable premium quality, compliant with the requirements of a wide range of platforms.”

“The rapid advance of AI is a genuine concern to many, but we see it as a moment to take control of the technology and an opportunity to enhance creativity and skills across the industry at a time when many freelancers are struggling. That’s why AiStudiosUK is working in collaboration with The Artificial Academy, where talented and creative individuals are re-skilling to master this ground-breaking technology,” said Thomsen.