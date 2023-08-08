Amuz gets rights to Dion tribute concert

NEWS BRIEF: Quebec-based Amuz Distribution has secured the international rights to TV special music event Pour Toi Celine – Tribute to the Album D’Eux.

The show is a music event taking place in Quebec on September 3 that celebrates Celine Dion’s French-language album D’Eux and features a range of singers performing the album’s songs. It is part of the SuperFrancoFête concert and is produced by SISMYK. It will air on M6 in France in September and on TVA in Canada at a later date.