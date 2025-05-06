Amazon’s Prime Video significantly expands Korean content offer with CJ ENM deal

Amazon’s Prime Video and CJ ENM have agreed a multi-year worldwide distribution rights deal, excluding Korea and China, for premium Korean content.

The agreement will offer the latest titles from CJ ENM to viewers in over 240 countries and territories through Prime Video, with subtitles in 28 languages and dubbing in 11 languages.

Announced at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in India this week, the collaboration kicks off with fantasy romance drama series Head Over Heels, which will be released in late June.

The two companies said the deal provides “a global showcase to local stories from Asia furthering Prime Video’s commitment to throwing light on unique stories from the continent.”

Throughout 2025 and 2026, Prime Video will launch multiple new exclusive titles from CJ ENM, Studio Dragon and CJ ENM Studios.

Additionally, Prime Video will also add popular titles from CJ ENM’s catalogue to its service, including fan favourite romcom drama Her Private Life, Another Miss Oh and famous detective series, Mouse.

Prime members will be able to watch these titles as part of their Prime membership, available at no additional cost.

Kelly Day, head of international and VP, Prime Video, said: “Korean content continues to resonate deeply with global audiences. We’ve witnessed the borderless appeal of Korean storytelling with the phenomenal success of shows like Marry My Husband, No Gain, No Love which not just captured hearts across continents, but also found their place in the Top 10 most-watched non-English language International Originals from 2024, posting super strong viewership outside their country of origin.

“We are now thrilled to offer new and exclusive titles, alongside a catalogue of consumer favourites exclusively to Prime Video’s global consumer base, in a language of their preference.

“At Prime Video, our ambition is to be the first-choice entertainment hub for consumers. From the best of global content, to popular stories from Asia, we want to be a destination where consumers can effortlessly discover their next favourite story.”

Gaurav Gandhi, VP for APAC and MENA at Prime Video, added: “As Korean content continues to find massive audiences worldwide, we’re thrilled to bring these captivating narratives exclusively to our worldwide audiences.

“Our strategic collaboration with CJ ENM marks a new chapter in this journey, giving Prime members front-row access to some of the most compelling and innovative content from Korea.”

Jangho Seo, executive VP of CJ ENM’s content business division, said: “Korean entertainment has been winning hearts around the world with its compelling narratives, relatable characters, and outstanding production quality.

“We’ve already seen tremendous success with titles like Marry My Husband and No Gain, No Love, which achieved remarkable viewership milestones on Prime Video and reaffirmed the universal appeal of our storytelling.

“Through Prime Video’s extensive global reach and strong commitment to multi-language subtitles and dubbing strategies, we are excited to make our upcoming titles even more accessible and enjoyable for audiences across cultures and languages.”