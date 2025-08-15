Amazon’s Prime Video falls for Casta Diva’s Holiday Crush

NEWS BRIEF: Amazon-owned streamer Prime Video will next month launch a remake of Latin American reality format Wild and Free (Sueltos en Los Cabos) from Italian production company Casta Diva Group.

Shot entirely in South Africa within Casta Diva’s production facility in Cape Town, Holiday Crush follows a group of young travellers as they embark on a journey of self-discovery and connection. Produced for Amazon MGM Studios, it will launch exclusively worldwide on Prime Video on September 4.