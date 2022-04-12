Amazon unveils seven French originals including Jean Dujardin drama series

Amazon’s Prime Video has revealed a slate of new French originals that include a drama starring The Artist actor Jean Dujardin and a dating format hosted by reality star Nabilla Vergara.

Alphonse, which is based on an idea from Dujardin and writer and director Nicolas Bedos (La Belle Epoque), is a comedy about self-discovery produced by Alain Goldman for Montmartre Films. The series will launch on Prime Video in France and worldwide in 2023.

The dating format is Cosmic Love, in which four singles, each representing one of the four Zodiac elements, rely on astrology to meet their match. Produced by ITV Studios France, it will debut later this year.

Other series commissions include Killer Coaster, a crime drama that follows a sloppy cop disavowed by her department who takes on an undercover job selling cotton candy, only to stumble upon a major murder investigation. Produced by Vacarme (Kabo Productions, Asacha Media Group), the drama has been created and written by Nikola Lange (Derby Girl ) and Thomas Mansuy (Scènes de Ménages)).

Ourika, meanwhile, has been created and written by Clement Godard, Elie Yaffa (aka French rapper Booba), Clément Gournay and Vincent L’Anthoën. Produced by Prelude, part of Vendôme Productions, and 7Scope, the drama follows a drug dealer and a cop who go head-to-head in an urban western set against the backdrop of the 2005 Paris riots.

In movies, Prime Video France has commissioned comedy Classico, which is written and directed by Nathanaël Guedj and Adrien Piquet-Gauthier and produced by Pascal Breton’s Federation Entertainment, as well as coming-of-age film Hawa.

Written and directed by Maïmouna Doucouré (Cuties), Hawa tells the story of a teenager who lives alone with her ageing grandmother and worries she will be removed by social services. To avoid this, she concocts a plan to be adopted by one of the most powerful women in the world. The film stars Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Oumou Sangaré and pop star Yseult, and is produced by Bien ou Bien Productions.

Finally, produced by Mandarin Production and written and directed by Franck Gastambide (Pattaya, Taxi 5, Validé), Medellín is an action-comedy film. It follows a young YouTuber who is fascinated by Pablo Escobar and travels to Medellín to walk in the notorious drug lord’s footsteps, but is kidnapped by a group of Narcos.