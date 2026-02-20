AI outfit Chronicle Studios enters the digital comic space with Graveheart Keep

San Francisco-based AI media company Chronicle Studios is partnering with Dutch illustrator Teo Skaffa (The Goonies: The Illustrated Storybook) on upcoming young-adult webtoon series Graveheart Keep.

It marks Chronicle’s first outing in the digital comic space, with the company’s AI-driven social content intelligence platform overseeing all social strategy, content optimisation global audience discovery and monetisation for the project across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

The series follows a half-vampire princess, who teams up with an amnesiac ‘bone boy’ to save the vampire king from a grief-fuelled sickness after the queen is mysteriously murdered on castle grounds. It’s set to launch on Webtoon this spring.

Aaron Sisto, co-founder and CEO of Chronicle Studios, said: “As Chronicle continues to successfully optimise a diverse array of content from our YouTube channel partners, we’re ready to expand into other popular platforms like Webtoon. Graveheart Keep is the perfect project to kick off this next chapter of our strategic growth.”