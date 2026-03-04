A+E Global reveals 2026/27 slate, greenlights first microdrama, extends creator push

US-based studio and network group A+E Global Media has unveiled its programming line-up for 2026/27, including unscripted projects with the likes of Kevin Bacon and Ted Danson, in addition to delving further into the creator space with the launch of a new creative studio.

American cablenet The History Channel has ordered History’s Strange Fortunes with Kevin Bacon, Extraordinary Origins with Ted Danson, Crime & Justice with Tom Selleck and History’s Greatest Machines with Dolph Lundgren, as well as 9/11 anniversary doc 102 Minutes Inside the Towers and a pair of digital-first docs: Mistakes That Made America and Cracking Up.

The New York-headquartered media company, which is jointly owned by Disney and Hearst, also revealed that it is expanding into the microdrama space. Its first vertical microseries, titled Tides of Temptation, has been greenlit under the Lifetime banner and is described as a “digital offshoot” of original movie Terry McMillan Presents: Paradise With You, which is part of the Love of a Lifetime movie series.

Lifetime also greenlit a trio of TV movies – Angel in the Rubble, When I Said I Do and Love, Again – and struck talent production deals with the likes of Queen Latifah, Flavor Unit and Taraji P Henson.

A&E Network commissioned four-part doc Scott Peterson: The New Evidence, about the convicted murderer fighting to clear his name; The Gotti Files, a doc looking at one of the most powerful and polarising families in American history; documentary Johnny Cash: The Man Comes Around; docuseries K9 PD with Jim Belushi; WWE LFG, Biography: WWE Legends; and WWE’s Greatest Moments.

Vice TV commissioned Soccer’s American Dream, Everybody Hates and Danger Play and renewed The Verdict, Dark Side of the Cage, Dark Side of the Ring, Hells Angels and United Gangs of America for 2026/27. Meanwhile, Home.Made.Nation, the programming block that airs across A&E and FYI, ordered Million Dollar Mountain Homes and Zombie House Flipping: Family Business and renewed Beer Budget Reno, Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes, Oceanfront Property Hunt, Lakefront Luxury, Million Dollar Zombie Flips, Instant Italian and The Chef’s Garden.

The greenlights were revealed at a virtual upfront showcase held on Wednesday for advertisers.

A+E Global Media also launched Storyground, a creative studio that it said will enable it to work more closely with content creators. The company said the new studio would “produce bespoke, creative executions for brands across linear, digital and social media to drive results that can only come via authentic storytelling.”

“Last year, we introduced A+E Global Media to reflect the full depth and breadth of who we are: a multi-faceted global media and entertainment company, reflected in the strength and scale of our content, talent and global platforms reach,” said A+E Global Media president and chairman Paul Buccieri.

“Today, we are continuing to evolve on that foundation – delivering distinctive programming across the most popular genres and on every screen. World-class talent chooses our trusted brands as the home to tell their stories. That passion, mixed with purpose, is why audiences return to us again and again. With the launch of Storyground, we’re further building upon our expertise as premium and innovative storytellers – deepening audience engagement and creating meaningful value for our partners.”