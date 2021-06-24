A+E buys into Newen’s Reel One

US-based A+E Networks has acquired a 35% stake in Canadian production company Reel One Entertainment, which is majority owned by TF1-backed Newen.

Newen remains the majority shareholder in Reel One, whose founder Tom Berry will continue as CEO and part owner. Two representatives from A+E now sit on the Reel One board, alongside Berry and four Newen execs.

The investment will allow Montreal-based Reel One to grow its production and distribution in North America and find more collaboration opportunities, according to the companies involved. “This will help to drive Reel One’s growth and strengthen its relationships with broadcasters and digital platforms worldwide,” Berry said of the deal.

Founded in 2001, Reel One has offices in Beverly Hills, London and Vancouver alongside its Montreal HQ. It specialises in TV movies and its titles include crime thrillers, romantic films and Christmas specials. Recent moves into series include a scripted anthology based on novels by Mary Higgins Clark and Mossad spy drama Band of Spies with Capa Drama and Ananey Communications.

Romain Bessi, MD of Newen, said: “With this agreement, Newen continues its successful international expansion and builds a sustainable relationship with a major media company. Many opportunities will arise from this partnership in the years to come under the inspired leadership of Tom Berry. Reel One’s activity has been growing a lot in recent years and will expand even further with A+E Networks now on board.”

David Bank, executive VP of corporate development and strategy at A+E Networks, added: “A+E Networks is pleased to expand our multi-year partnership with Reel One. Our newly acquired stake underscores our confidence in their business and will accelerate A+E Networks’ global distribution of premium content to enhance our market share and serve fans around the world.”