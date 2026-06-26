Absolute Batman among three new DC Studios, Warner Bros Animation series

ANNECY: DC Studios and Warner Bros Animation have revealed three new additions to their slate of animated projects, including an adaptation of DC comic book series Absolute Batman.

Currently in development, Absolute Batman is being written and exec produced by Scott Snyder, with art by Nick Dragotta. Snyder will also server as showrunner and Dragotta as producer.

Aimed at an adult audience, Absolute Batman reinvents the Batman mythos for a new generation of fans, reimagining the Dark Knight as a working-class hero up against impossible odds, on a mission to prove that even in an era of wealth, power and corruption, one good person can change the world.

The second project, Joker: Laugh Riot, is also aimed at adults and has been greenlit to series. Produced with SOLA Entertainment, directed by Yasuhuro Aoki and exec produced by Jim Krieg, the series is the first-ever DC series to be made in the style of Japanese anime.

The plot centres on the Joker who, after Batman’s murder, launches a ruthless crusade through Gotham’s underworld to find the killer who took away his greatest adversary. But as his violent quest for answers pushes him closer towards vigilante than villain, the Joker is forced to confront the truth that without Batman, he doesn’t know who he is.

The final project is an as-yet-untitled series in development for kids, starring canine character Krypto. CH Greenblatt exec produces.

The logline reads: “When he’s not hanging out with Superman or Supergirl, Krypto tags along with a gang of misfit criminal wannabes who live down the block, and they soon discover he’s a ball of destructive, lovable energy worse than any of them! As he follows them into misadventures and poorly laid plans, Krypto’s pure nature slowly ends up redeeming them, whether they want it or not.”