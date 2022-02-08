ABS-CBN continues to expand digital content with YouTube romantic comedy

ABS-CBN in the Philippines has partnered with YouTube to develop and produce a romantic comedy together while its terrestrial network remains shut down.

The coproduction deal is the latest initiative by ABS-CBN to expand its digital content offer after it was ordered to cease broadcasting over linear TV by the country’s government in 2020.

How to Move On in 30 Days will star Maris Racal as a woman unceremoniously dumped by her ex-boyfriend who promises to move on from him within 30 days.

She chronicles her journey on her own vlog and later hires a man (Carlo Aquino) as her fictitious boyfriend with the intention of fully healing from heartbreak.

The series, directed by Benedict Mique and Dick Lindayag, also stars Albie Casiño, John Lapus, Jai Agpangan, Sachzna Laparan, Kyo Quijano, Sherry Lara, Poppert Bernadas, Hanie Harrar, Elyson De Dios and James Bello.

The series will stream exclusively on YouTube later in 2022 as part of ABS-CBN’s efforts to reach a wider audience on the Google-owned platform.

ABS-CBN has been streaming its live and on-demand shows via Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube since 2020. It also offers ‘Made for YouTube’ entertainment, lifestyle, and music shows, while ABS-CBN Superview offers free streaming of movies.

The digital shows are all viewed on ABS-CBN Entertainment, which it claims to be the most subscribed (38 million subscribers) and most viewed (45 billion views) YouTube channel in Southeast Asia.