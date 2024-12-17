Australian pubcaster ABC appoints former Nine boss Hugh Marks as new MD

The ABC, Australia’s public broadcaster, has confirmed that seasoned commercial television and content executive Hugh Marks has been appointed to the role of MD.

The change of guard signals a significant departure in experience and commercial pedigree from his predecessors, and a choice that would appear to align with chairman Kim Williams’ premium content, news and documentary focused globalist ambitions for the broadcaster.

Marks replaces career ABC executive David Anderson, who announced his departure as ABC Oz MD in August.

Marks has been appointed for a five-year term and will also serve as editor-in-chief with ultimate responsibility for all editorial content with responsibility to the ABC board. His tenure starts from March 10.

“He is the right person to lead the ABC as we plan for renewal and investment,” Williams said.

Marks joins the ABC with over 30 years’ experience in screen and television production, most notably at the helm of the Nine Network for six years, where he oversaw the media merger between the broadcaster and publishing behemoth Fairfax Media.

Most recently he has been running an independent production company, Dreamchaser, which he co-founded with Carl Fennessy in 2022 to create and distribute high-end content across all genres for the global film and television market in partnership with Fifth Season.

Marks said it was an “amazing time” to be working in media and making the right decisions would be crucial to the ABC’s success.

“There are so many opportunities to deliver quality news and entertainment to Australians, but choices to make in what we prioritise in doing so. Making the right choices is what will determine our success into the future.

“The ABC is an iconic and formidable media organisation. No other institution has the reach and impact of the ABC, and it is a privilege to lead the ABC workforce as we confront the many technology and programming opportunities before us,” Marks said.

As chief of Nine and Nine Entertainment from 2015 to 2021, he steered the A$800m television network into a digital centric media company valued at over A$5bn, the largest media transaction in Australia in recent corporate history.

Williams described Marks as a “stand out candidate” with experience across “every facet of media” and particularly experienced in sustained media engagement.

“This breadth of experience is rare and will be critical to the ABC as we look to further strengthen our reach and engagement with the Australian community,” Williams added.

Marks had a long history with the Nine Network, hired originally as a legal counsel under chief David Leckie in 1995 and later working directly under former owner Kerry Packer and David Gyngell who he replaced as chief.

In between roles at Nine he ascended across the industry to pivotal roles including as CEO with Southern Star Group-prior to their sale to Endemol, owned talent agency RGM and held a two year -position at the Australian Communications and Media Authority.

“He is unusually well qualified to lead the ABC’s editorial and creative production teams online and in audio and video across the spectrum of ABC delivery responsibility in news, children’s education, documentary, international and diverse drama for Australian citizens as viewers, listeners and readers across every major delivery platform available,” Williams added in a statement.