5 doc investigates Freddie Mercury’s ‘secret daughter’

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned network 5 in the UK has commissioned a feature-length documentary exploring the story of Freddie Mercury’s alleged secret daughter.

Freddie Mercury: A Secret Daughter (1×90’) follows investigations by Mercury’s biographer Lesley-Ann Jones into claims the Queen frontman had a child in the 1970s with whom he had a close, albeit secret, relationship. The doc is produced by Honey Bee and will air later this year to coincide with Jones’ new book, Love, Freddie.