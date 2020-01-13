MarbleMedia to adapt trans novel

Toronto-based producer MarbleMedia has acquired the rights to a bestselling novel that focuses on a transgender boy for a television adaptation.

M G Hennessey’s The Other Boy tells the story of a young trans boy on the cusp of puberty as he learns about the changes in his body and deals with acceptance from those closest to him.

The story will be adapted for the screen as a comedy-drama series for family audiences, with Hennessey acting as a consultant on the project.

The acquisition is part of MarbleMedia’s push to increase its scripted output in 2020. Mark Bishop, the company’s co-CEO, said: “2020 is destined to be a milestone year for MarbleMedia, with a number of exciting and varied scripted projects in the pipeline, joining our extensive output of factual and kids programming.

“Our rapidly growing scripted slate contains everything from primetime series, including a soon-to-be-announced inspirational social justice drama, to comedies, kids’ adventure series, and a number of strong family viewing titles such as The Other Boy.”