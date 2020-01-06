HBO, UK talent win big at Golden Globes

US cablenet HBO was among the big winners at last night’s Golden Globes, picking up multiple awards for Succession and Chernobyl, while British talent also claimed several gongs.

HBO’s Succession won Best Television Drama Series, while its limited series Chernobyl, a coproduction with European satcaster Sky, picked up Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Brian Cox won the best TV drama actor award for his performance as media mogul Logan Roy in Succession, which was created by British author, screenwriter and producer Jesse Armstrong (Peep Show).

Stellan Skarsgård, meanwhile, was named best supporting actor in a limited series/TV movie for his performance in Chernobyl.

The streamers did not go home empty-handed, however, with Fleabag – the hit UK comedy that was coproduced by the BBC and Amazon – winning Best Television Musical or Comedy Series.

Its creator and star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is now working exclusively with Amazon, won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series for her role in the show.

Elsewhere, Olivia Colman beat off Hollywood royalty to win best TV drama actress for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in Netflix hit The Crown, while Michelle Williams won the best actress in a limited series/TV movie category for her performance in FX’s Fosse/Verdon.

Patricia Arquette, who won the latter award at last year’s event, went home with the best supporting actress in a limited series/TV movie award for her performance in Hulu’s The Act.

The Disney-owned streamer bagged another award when Ramy Youssef, star of Hulu comedy Ramy, won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series.

The ceremony, hosted by Ricky Gervais for a fifth and final time, also saw Russell Crowe named best actor in a limited series/TV movie for his portrayal of Roger Ailes in Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice.

Gervais, as ever, used his opening monologue to rail against Hollywood, with particular ire saved for big tech firms moving into the content business.

Of Apple’s The Morning Show, he said: “A superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweat shops in China.

“You say you’re woke, but the companies you work for – Apple, Amazon, Disney – if ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent.

“You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”