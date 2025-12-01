This year’s Global Entertainment Formats Pitch nominees

CONTENT LONDON: Eight projects have been selected for the Global Entertainment Formats Pitch at Content London this week. We hear from the producers about why they think the market needs a show like theirs.

The Content London Global Entertainment Formats Pitch, taking place tomorrow at 2.30pm in Hall 2, is designed to discover the next great international hit from the most creative emerging formats creators. It focuses on three key genres: primetime entertainment, reality and social experiment, and studio-based gameshow.

There were more than 70 submissions this year and eight projects were selected to pitch live at Content London. The winner will be announced tomorrow at 6pm in Hall 3 and will receive a marketing prize worth £30,000 from C21.

The judging panel consists of Claire Prince, head of branded entertainment at EssenceMediacom UK; Joseph Maxwell, head of unscripted at SBS in Australia; Amie Parker-Williams, director of commissioning and production at MTV Entertainment Group International; Ben Doyle, co-founder at After Party Studios; Becky Morrison, head of development at Plimsoll Productions; and Mark Rowland, executive director at C21Media.

Case Zero

Sonic Nursery Creative (Canada)

Case Zero is a reality competition in which 20 contestants are brought together to solve a fictional crime, but among them are the Killers, secretly working to mislead and manipulate the group. Guided by an AI host, players must investigate, build alliances and survive psychological trials inside a sealed compound.

“Global audiences are obsessed with both true crime and psychological strategy formats, but these genres rarely intersect. Viewers are craving the next evolution – something that combines the tension of survival gameplay with the intellectual satisfaction of solving a mystery. The worldwide success of true crime docuseries, investigative podcasts and high-stakes reality formats proves the market is primed for a series that makes viewers feel like part of the investigation itself,” says showrunner and creator Kyle Whitelaw.

Whitelaw’s credits include upcoming Crave series Snooki: Paranormal Rookie, Sew Fierce and Knock Knock Ghost for OutTV and The Quiet Game, which won Content London’s Global Entertainment Formats Pitch in 2024.

Don’t Turn Around

Shimmer Media (UK), The Concept Collective (US)

Created by Aaron Wells, founder of Texas-based The Concept Collective, Don’t Turn Around is inspired by the Greek myth of Orpheus venturing into the underworld to reclaim his lost love Eurydice. The format challenges one singleton to lead a potential romantic interest up and out of a studio-based ‘underworld’ without turning around throughout the entire journey.

“Demand for dating content remains high globally; however, the market is currently underserved with new, high-concept studio-based dating formats. There is a clear market gap. We offer a low-risk, high-return format that is easily adaptable, operates in a controlled studio environment and features an irresistible core hook – all without the high budgets associated with typical reality dating shows,” says Shimmer Media’s founder and former ITV Studios exec Pascal Dalton, who is acting as creative partner and distributor.

“The idea is highly suited for a digital-first launch on platforms like YouTube or a FAST channel, allowing for multiple spin-offs and variations. The simple, repeatable nature of the format presents numerous commercial and brand-funded integration opportunities.”

Wells’ previous credits include Let’s Make a Deal in the US.

Your 100% House

Heroes Creative Studio (Ukraine)

Your 100% House sees five couples from different parts of Europe move to Portugal for one year to take part in a renovation contest where they will each turn an old and broken stone house into the home of their dreams. The winners will get to keep the renovated home.

“The market needs fresh, emotionally resonant content that reflects contemporary European life and values: balance, sustainability and personal transformation. While there are many renovation shows, few combine large-scale renovation, relocation and human storytelling in a single format,” say producers Pavlo Cherepin and Egor Olesov.

“Your 100% House provides not just entertainment, but also inspiration and cultural insight, addressing the growing trend of lifestyle mobility and mindful living. Its strong character-driven narratives and high-stakes renovation competition offer international appeal, making it a format with both social relevance and commercial potential.”

Skydancers

iZen Producciones (Spain)

Inspired by real indoor skydiving competitions, Skydancers is a shiny-floor talent show with a twist – in that there is no floor. Described as “the world’s first zero-gravity dance competition on TV,” the primetime format sees the nation’s top three artistic skydivers compete in demanding and spectacular challenges inside a freefall simulator indoor wind tunnel.

“For the past five to 10 years, there hasn’t been a single entertainment show where people could honestly say they have never seen anything like it before. Well, with Skydancers, there finally is,” says Eric Marodon, part of iZen’s unscripted development and innovation team. “In such a risk-averse environment, the big question remains: who will be the first to put it on air? However, we’re convinced not only that the show is economically feasible, but that it truly has the potential to capture audiences’ imagination and become a hit.”

Marodon is the co-creator of Netflix reality series Insiders and co-creator of Black Card, which won C21’s Global Entertainment Formats Pitch in 2022. He was also a finalist in the 2023 and 2024 editions. Other achievements include winning the Best Feelgood Format award at Conecta Fiction & Entertainment in 2022 with The Detour and in 2023 with Carbon 14.

Captcha

Thinketers (Spain)

Captcha is a gameshow where contestants must prove they are 100% human by facing a series of challenges requiring wit, creativity and mental agility. It is inspired by the Captcha tests online that determine whether a user is human.

“Gameshows are currently experiencing a golden age, marked by the successful return of classic formats and the emergence of numerous new ones. This genre represents a proven and reliable investment,” says Thinketers’ head of content, Teo Palomo.

“There’s a constant demand in the market for fresh gameshow IP, primarily because these formats are highly adaptable for international distribution. Captcha, in particular, offers mechanics that are both straightforward and uniquely innovative.”

Palomo was a finalist at Content London’s Global Entertainment Formats Pitch in 2024 with Red

Flag. Thinketers produces Spanish photography talent show Cam-on! and science series Whaat!?, both for RTVE.

Love Spoiler

Thinketers (Spain)

Love Spoiler is a speed dating format in which each participant can boot their date off stage with a foot pedal. The contestants sit face-to-face and occasionally learn an uncomfortable truth or spoiler about their date that would never usually be revealed on a first date.

“Audiences really enjoy shows about love, including dating programmes and reality TV. The many seasons and adaptations of popular shows like Love Island and First Dates clearly demonstrate this. We need new types of dating shows that can include people of all sexual orientations and genders without needing special episodes. Love Spoiler is a fresh dating show for young people that brings together contestants of all genders and sexualities,” says Teo Palomo, Thinketers’ head of content.

Basque Country broadcaster EITB is attached to the format.

Steal the Show

Leap Productions (UK)

Steal the Show gives unsuspecting people 24 hours to prepare for and star in an arena-scale show. Guided by mentors, they are granted the power to steal songs, costumes and effects from rival performers.

“Audiences are absolutely turning up for intergenerational shows with real ‘water cooler’ moments and this format with its ‘steal’ component builds in a ‘can you believe…,’” says Leap Productions creative director and commercials director and producer Jeff Emerson.

“After years of predictable talent shows, audiences crave authenticity, joy and surprise. Steal the Show unites reality, performance and gameplay into a single, global feel-good event, celebrating courage, creativity and connection. This isn’t just another competition; it’s a worldwide celebration of ordinary people doing the extraordinary and stealing the show.”

Emerson’s credits include Golf’s Greatest Holes for Sky and The Retreat with Nick Knowles for the BBC.

The Body Game

Djordje Stankovic (Serbia)

The Body Game is a physical comedy gameshow where players must complete unexpected challenges using only one body part, randomly assigned by a glowing digital body map. Challenges include popping balloons with elbows and moving objects using knees or foreheads, testing creativity and co-ordination.

“The global market is craving feel-good, physical competition formats that combine comedy, unpredictability and big family appeal. The Body Game hits this sweet spot – offering high-energy, replayable, fun a strong visual identity and viral shortform potential perfect for digital extensions,” says the format’s creator, Djordje Stankovic.

Stankovic was a finalist in the Content London Global Entertainment Formats Pitch last year with his format The Right Question; he’s the creator and screenwriter of quizshow Hat-Trick for Arena Sport (Serbia); and has worked as a screenwriter for Prva TV (Serbia) on unscripted entertainment projects.