Key players discuss how to get environmental projects greenlit at Content London

Broadcaster and conservation advocate Chris Packham; comedian, writer and actor Desiree Burch; Silverback Films’ Keith Scholey; the BBC’s Lindsay Bradbury; WaterBear’s Sam Sutaria; Climate Spring’s Lucy Stone; and National Geographic’s Janet Han Vissering will join Content London for a series of sessions focused on getting environmental content funded, commissioned and made.

Also taking part in the sessions are ITV’s Jeremy Mathieu, Plimsoll Productions’ James Smith, Blue Marine Foundation’s Aisling McGarrigle and Fudge Park’s Phil Gilbert, plus comedy writer and director John Morton, Glassriver’s Andri Ómarsson, Portocabo’s Nina Hernandez, comedian, actor and writer Jessica Fostekew and physician and filmmaker Sofia Pineda Ochoa.

Reality of Change’s Cyle Zezo will host a practical conversation with tips from Bradbury, Sutaria, Stone, Ómarsson and Hernandez on ways to get your climate idea greenlit, with the commissioners, producers and development funders discussing the opportunities available to producers.

In a focused case study, Packham and Ochoa will discuss their hard-hitting new documentary Greenwashed, which explores the urgent ecological challenges facing our planet, and debate whether the entertainment business is doing enough to programme sustainability content.

In a session that unites the creative teams behind two of the year’s most talked-about environmental titles, Scholey, Vissering and McGarrigle will dig into the making of Ocean with David Attenborough, while Smith and Mathieu will discuss Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters. The conversation will drill into the different approaches to creating natural history content designed to raise awareness of key sustainability issues around the ocean’s ecosystem.

And in an interactive comedy workshop, hosted by OKRE Laughing Matters’ Matt Nida, Burch, Gilbert, Morton and Fostekew will seek inspiration from the findings of the C21 Big Picture Climate Consensus to originate entertaining comedy content ideas live that also shine a light on the climate crisis.

