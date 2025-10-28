Content London adds drama, unscripted and vertical commissioners to speed-networking initiative across three-day event

A raft of leading execs from channels and platforms worldwide have been confirmed to take part in Content London’s popular speed-networking programme, Content London Connect.

Offering opportunities to meet with leading buyers, commissioners and execs across scripted, unscripted and microprogramming, Content London Connect is one of the most powerful ways to get your show in front of potential partners worldwide.

Secure your pass to Content London and be part of this exclusive speed-networking experience that helps you meet the right people, make meaningful connections and turn conversations into collaborations. Available only to registered Content London attendees.

To find out more about Content London and register at the Tier 4 rate of £1099, saving £300 on the full delegate price, CLICK HERE. This year’s event takes place from December 1-4.

Hosts of this year’s curated Content London Connect: Scripted & Unscripted programme include top commissioners and buyers from a range of companies including ABC Australia, the BBC, Bell Media, Channel 4, ITV, MTV Entertainment Group International, NRK, Rai, RTÉ, RTL Television Germany (NTV), Sky NZ, Stan, SVT, Versant, Virgin Media Television, VRT, Waterbear, YLE and ZDF. CLICK HERE for full details.

This year’s Content London Connect will also spotlight the growing popularity of vertical programming and microdrama, an increasingly vital part of the international ecosystem, with key executives joining from GoodShort, Kedoo Entertainment, Kwai Brazil, Story TV and Vigloo. CLICK HERE for full details.

All meetings will take place in Sweeties Bar at The Standard hotel (10th floor) across December 2, 3 and 4.

Don’t miss the chance to connect with leading global execs and be part of the world’s leading development marketplace!

Content London Connect: Scripted & Unscripted hosts include:

Content London Connect: Microdrama & Vertical Programming hosts include:

The building blocks of Content London 2025